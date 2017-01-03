Braden Holtby shuts out Senators, Capitals win fifth straight
Braden Holtby made 30 saves for his second straight shutout and fifth of the season as the Washington Capitals defeated the Ottawa Senators 1-0 Saturday night. Mike Condon made 19 saves in a losing effort as the Senators saw their losing streak climb to four games.
