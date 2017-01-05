Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) shoots the puck

Capitals shut down Blue Jackets' winning streak just shy of NHL record Washington ended Columbus' win streak at 16 - one victory from the record - with a 5-0 win. Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: http://usat.ly/2ja6mL0 Instead, they'll fall one win short of the longest streak in NHL history after a 5-0 loss to the Washington Capitals at Verizon Center on Thursday night, snapping a 16-game win streak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Germantown.