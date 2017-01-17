Blackhawks trade Cameron Schilling to Kings for Michael Latta
The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired forward Michael Latta from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for defenseman Cameron Schilling , the team announced Saturday. It's the first trade by the Blackhawks in 2017.
