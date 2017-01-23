Behind Enemy Lines: Washington Capitals present a tall order

The slumping Carolina Hurricanes head into the nation's capital to take on the white-hot Washington Capitals tonight. After a beginning to the year which made the Capitals appear to have taken a step back into the pack in the Metro Division, they have responded with an 11-0-1 tear since December 31. Massive goal scoring totals have led the charge, averaging 4.83 goals per game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.