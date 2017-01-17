Beagle scores in overtime, Capitals beat Stars 4-3
Jay Beagle scored 19 seconds into overtime and the Washington Capitals rallied to beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Saturday night. Evgeny Kuznetsov skated behind the net and put the puck in front to Beagle.
