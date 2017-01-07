Backstrom's 500th assist makes difference for Capitals vs. Senators
You know what makes a milestone moment that much sweeter? Having that historic stat also factor into your team winning the game. Nicklas Backstrom 's 500th career assist qualified for that, as T.J. Oshie was the only goal-scorer of a 1-0 Washington Capitals win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.
