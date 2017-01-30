Back from All-Star break, Capitals lo...

Back from All-Star break, Capitals look to continue momentum

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Last season, Washington , with 74 points and a 15-point lead on the second-place New York Rangers in the Metropolitan Division by Feb 1, was running away from the rest of the league on the way to posting the NHL's best record. This season, the Capitals come out of the All-Star weekend break again sitting atop their division and leading the NHL with 72 points .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan 27 BinocularsPharts 4
News Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 sad 1
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,323 • Total comments across all topics: 278,414,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC