Amid toughest stretch of the schedule, the Capitals are hitting their stride

Consider the Washington Capitals' competition during their seven-game winning streak: Five victories came against teams currently sitting in playoff position and another one came against a Maple Leafs squad just two points out of a postseason berth. Three of them came against teams which had more points than them at the time.

