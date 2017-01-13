Amid toughest stretch of the schedule, the Capitals are hitting their stride
Consider the Washington Capitals' competition during their seven-game winning streak: Five victories came against teams currently sitting in playoff position and another one came against a Maple Leafs squad just two points out of a postseason berth. Three of them came against teams which had more points than them at the time.
