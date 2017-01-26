Alexander Ovechkin in hardest-shot co...

Alexander Ovechkin in hardest-shot contest, challenge relay for NHL All-Star Skills Competition

Washington Times

Assignments for Saturday's NHL All-Star Skills Competition have been announced, and Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin will take one-timers for the Metropolitan Division in the Challenge Relay. Additionally, Ovechkin will go against Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber in a showdown to determine the NHL's hardest shooter.

