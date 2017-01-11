Alex Ovechkin scores 35 seconds in to...

Alex Ovechkin scores 35 seconds in to game to record 1,000th point

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Ovechkin scored 35 seconds into the Washington Capitals' game against Sidney Crosby and the rival Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night to become the 84th player in NHL history to record 1,000 career points. Skating down the right wing, Ovechkin curled, dragged and fired a shot past Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to set off a reaction many times louder than a normal goal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 sad 1
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,506 • Total comments across all topics: 277,838,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC