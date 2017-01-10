Alex Ovechkin, Braden Holtby selected...

Alex Ovechkin, Braden Holtby selected to All-Star Game

16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin and goaltender Braden Holtby will spending the all-star break in Los Angeles later this month after both were named to the Metropolitan Division team on Tuesday. Ovechkin has been selected for the All-Star Game eight times, but a nagging lower-back injury kept him out of last year's game.

