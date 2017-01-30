a All signs point to NHL skipping 2018 Olympics

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the issue was not even on the Board of Governors' agenda when they met Saturday in Los Angeles, where the league's All-Star festivities are being held. While the NHL has been an Olympic participant since 1998, and most players want to keep playing in the quadrennial event, team owners and officials are not keen on halting the league's schedule for two weeks.

