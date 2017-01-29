5 most memorable moments from NHL All-Star Weekend

Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/01/5-of-the-most-memorable-moments-from-nhl-all-star-weekend/ Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals and Justin Faulk #27 of the Carolina Hurricanes react during the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Tournament Final between the Pacific Division All-Stars and the Metropolitan Division All-Stars at Staples Center on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles - NHL All-Star Weekends are always a bit like family reunions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.