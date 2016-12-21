Womena s hockey player from United Arab Emirates moved to tears by Capitalsa surprise
In November, Washington Capitals great and team ambassador Peter Bondra traveled to the United Arab Emirates to serve as a coach at the Pavilkovsky Hockey School in Abu Dhabi. During the trip, Bondra met Fatima Al Ali, a member of UAE's women's national team, who dazzled him with her stickhandling skills.
