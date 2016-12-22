What it's like to face shots from Alex Ovechkin
Reporter A.J. Perez suited up to tell story of trying to stop one of the NHL's best scorers. What it's like to face shots from Alex Ovechkin Reporter A.J. Perez suited up to tell story of trying to stop one of the NHL's best scorers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sad
|1
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC