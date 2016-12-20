Video: John Moore taken off ice on stretcher after Tom Wilson hit
New Jersey Devils defenseman John Moore was taken off the ice on a stretcher Saturday afternoon following a hit by Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson . On the bright side, it looks like Moore was able to move his arms and legs after what was an awkward fall.
