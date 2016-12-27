The Noon Number: Close Quarters

The Noon Number: Close Quarters

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Japers' Rink

Tonight's two opponents have faced each other 46 times over the past 12 seasons, with 19 of those games requiring extra time. Amazingly the last three games between the Caps and Islanders have all been decided in regulation - that's the longest such stretch since January 2010 to February 2011, when they had four straight regulation games .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 sad 1
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,737 • Total comments across all topics: 277,389,705

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC