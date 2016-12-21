Price bounces back as Canadiens beat Capitals 2-1

Montreal Canadiens right wing Alexander Radulov , of Russia, challenges Washington Capitals center Lars Eller during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. Montreal Canadiens right wing Alexander Radulov , of Russia, challenges Washington Capitals center Lars Eller during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.