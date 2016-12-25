Plan for Capitals rookie Zach Sanford remains a game to gamea

When the Washington Capitals sent rookie Zach Sanford down to the American Hockey League at the end of November, it was to get him more playing time, with hope that a stint with the Hershey Bears would help Sanford rediscover his scoring touch and get some confidence. But since the Capitals recalled Sanford before the holiday roster freeze, he's played in one game and been a healthy scratch for two.

