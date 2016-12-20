New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capi...

New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: LIVE score updates and chat

The Devils will aim to close December with three wins in five games when they host the Washington Capitals at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Prudential Center. The Devils will be without forward Taylor Hall for the second straight game, while forward Pavel Zacha will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.

