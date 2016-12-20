Miles' from where he was, Dmitry Orlo...

Miles' from where he was, Dmitry Orlov is becoming dependable for Capitals

Tuesday Dec 20

As associate coach Todd Reirden considered the Washington Capitals' defensive pairings for the upcoming season, he reached out to players during the summer to keep them abreast of his plans. Washington intended to promote Dmitry Orlov into the top four, which meant he likely would need a new partner.

