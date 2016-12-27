Lee, Ladd lift Islanders over Capital...

Lee, Ladd lift Islanders over Capitals, 4-3

Yesterday Read more: USA Today

Andrew Ladd and Anders Lee scored 43 seconds apart early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders over the Washington Capitals 4-3. New York Islanders' defenseman Calvin de Haan watches as Washington Capitals' right wing Justin Williams flips the puck out from behind the goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in New York.

Chicago, IL

