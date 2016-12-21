Lars Eller has become more comfortable with Capitals, and it has shown with his play

When the Washington Capitals sent a 2017 and a 2018 second-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for center Lars Eller at the 2016 NHL draft, the belief was the Capitals finally acquired a bona fide third-line center, a role that had eluded them for the better part of the last several seasons. Eller initially struggled, recording just two goals and a single assist in his first 26 games with Washington .

