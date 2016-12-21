Kinkaid lifts Devils to SO victory over Capitals

Keith Kinkaid stopped 43 shots, Michael Cammalleri and Jacob Josefson scored shootout goals and the New Jersey Devils defeated the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Thursday night at Verizon Center. The Devils scored on both their shootout attempts on Braden Holtby while Kinkaid, spectacular all night, stopped T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

