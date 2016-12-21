Flyers get back to winning ways
Philadelphis goalie Steve Mason made 36 saves before stopping three straight shots in the shootout, Jakub Voracek and Wayne Simmonds scored in the tiebreaker and the host Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Wednesday. Michael Raffl and Claude Giroux scored in regulation for the Flyers, who snapped a two-game skid that followed a 10-game winning streak.
