Devils Up Next: At Capitals1 hour, 39 minutes | Devils

Devils Up Next: At Capitals The struggling Devils open a home-and-home series with Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals Thursday night at Washington Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hu5LpP Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in both teams' NHL season opener at 8 tonight on NBC Sports. Radio: WFAN-FM 101.9/AM 660, One Jersey Network Story line: The Devils , just 4-12-5 on the road, open a home-and-home series with the Capitals , who are 7-3-2 this month after Tuesday's 4-3 road loss to the Islanders.

