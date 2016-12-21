Coach Barry Trotz: When the Capitals and Flyers meet, a ita s been intensea
Flyers center Brayden Schenn and Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie fight during Game 5 of the teams' first-round playoff series last season. It's been eight months since the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals last met in a bruising six-game first-round playoff series that included two fights , multiple suspensions for illegal hits and a sprinkling of light-up bracelets onto the ice that prompted the Wells Fargo Center public address announcer to urge fans to "have some class."
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sad
|1
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
