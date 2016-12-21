Coach Barry Trotz: When the Capitals and Flyers meet, a ita s been intensea

Flyers center Brayden Schenn and Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie fight during Game 5 of the teams' first-round playoff series last season. It's been eight months since the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals last met in a bruising six-game first-round playoff series that included two fights , multiple suspensions for illegal hits and a sprinkling of light-up bracelets onto the ice that prompted the Wells Fargo Center public address announcer to urge fans to "have some class."

