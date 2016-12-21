Carlson has 2 goals as Capitals shut ...

Carlson has 2 goals as Capitals shut out Lightning 4-0

John Carlson scored two goals, Alex Ovechkin added another and Braden Holtby stopped 23 shots for his third shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat the short-handed Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 on Friday night. Carlson's two goals came in the first period - his second two-goal game - and second two-goal period.

