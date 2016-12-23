Caps vs. Bolts Recap: Feats of Strength Give Caps Gift of 4-0 Win
The Capitals got the holiday season off to a merry jingler off a sleigh ride, pounding Tampa Bay start to finish to unwrap a 4-0 victory. You shouldn't have! I love it, it's perfect! Plus: John Carlson threw his two cents into the Salvation Army kettle, potting two goals for just the second time of his career.
