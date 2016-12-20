Capitals vs. Devils Recap: Caps Hit D...

Capitals vs. Devils Recap: Caps Hit Devils Hard, Take 6-2 Win

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Japers' Rink

The traditional refrain on New Year's Eve is "Auld Lang Syne", which reminds us not to let friends from the past be forgotten. Well, the Caps and Devils barely had time to forget their renewed "friendship" from a couple of nights ago before they were back at it again this afternoon - and it's probably safe to say that neither one is going to be forgetting the other any time soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 sad 1
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,727 • Total comments across all topics: 277,503,288

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC