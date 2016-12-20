2016 in Review: Goals of the Year

It's not often that you'll see Daniel Winnik taking a pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov... so when that rare occasion presented itself against the Predators, Winnik made sure to make it count. The whole play from start to finish was gorgeous, from Holtby's perfect pass up to Kuznetsov, to Kuznetsov's even more perfect shot-fake/cross-ice pass and wrapped up by Winnik's no-nonsense finish.

