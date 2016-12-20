2016 in Review: Goals of the Year

2016 in Review: Goals of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Japers' Rink

It's not often that you'll see Daniel Winnik taking a pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov... so when that rare occasion presented itself against the Predators, Winnik made sure to make it count. The whole play from start to finish was gorgeous, from Holtby's perfect pass up to Kuznetsov, to Kuznetsov's even more perfect shot-fake/cross-ice pass and wrapped up by Winnik's no-nonsense finish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 sad 1
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,490,895

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC