NHL free agency: Michael Del Zotto agrees to two-year deal with Vancouver Canucks
We've known that Michael Del Zotto wouldn't be returning to the Flyers for a while, since he told us all two days after the 2016-17 season ended that the organization said they wouldn't be re-signing him. Today, the Vancouver Canucks agreed to a contract with Del Zotto, formally ending his Flyers career with a two-year contract.
