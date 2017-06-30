NHL free agency: Michael Del Zotto ag...

NHL free agency: Michael Del Zotto agrees to two-year deal with Vancouver Canucks

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Broad Street Hockey

We've known that Michael Del Zotto wouldn't be returning to the Flyers for a while, since he told us all two days after the 2016-17 season ended that the organization said they wouldn't be re-signing him. Today, the Vancouver Canucks agreed to a contract with Del Zotto, formally ending his Flyers career with a two-year contract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Canucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr '17 Hoping phartz 2
News 2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15) Jun '15 bhglennie 1
News Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14) May '14 Sam 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14) Apr '14 Petal Power 1
See all Vancouver Canucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,747 • Total comments across all topics: 282,172,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC