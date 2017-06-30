Mason, Elliott cash in on robust free agent goalie market
There were only a handful of openings for starters or in platoon situations, making the process plenty stressful for him and his goaltending counterparts around the NHL. Even in this climate, the goaltending market was robust on the first day of free agency as Elliott signed a two-year deal with Philadelphia, Steve Mason with Winnipeg and Ryan Miller with Anaheim.
