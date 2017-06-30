Canucks sign Sam Gagner to a three-year contract
The Canucks shored up their centre depth on the first day of free agency, following through on their much-rumoured interest in Sam Gagner. I went over the pros and cons of signing Gagner in detail earlier this week.
