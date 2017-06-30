Canucks 2017 Invitees: Joey Ratelle, R.T. Rice, Simon Chen
The Canucks have a bevy of exciting prospects at development camp this week, from new draft picks like Elias Pettersson and Kole Lind to the recently acquired via trade Jonathan Dahlen, but some of the most intriguing players at camp are not in the Canucks system at all. Those would be the unsigned and undrafted invitees hoping to catch the Canucks eye and earn a contract, or at least another invite to the prospect camp in the Fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vancouver Courier.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC