Canucks 2017 Invitees: Joey Ratelle, R.T. Rice, Simon Chen

The Canucks have a bevy of exciting prospects at development camp this week, from new draft picks like Elias Pettersson and Kole Lind to the recently acquired via trade Jonathan Dahlen, but some of the most intriguing players at camp are not in the Canucks system at all. Those would be the unsigned and undrafted invitees hoping to catch the Canucks eye and earn a contract, or at least another invite to the prospect camp in the Fall.

