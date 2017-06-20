Waterloo Black Hawks Shane Bowers pick in 1st round of NHL Draft by Ottawa
Shane Bowers scored during his first appearance for the Waterloo Black Hawks; solid performances in 130 subsequent regular season and playoff games which followed over the next two years helped to make him one of the top draft picks during the 2017 National Hockey League Draft on Friday in Chicago. He becomes the third Waterloo skater ever to be chosen during the opening round, joining Brock Boeser in 2015 and Peter Ferraro in 1992 .
