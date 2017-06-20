Vancouver Canucks round out coaching staff; add Brown, Baumgartner as assistants
A couple of familiar faces will be joining Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green for his first season behind an NHL bench. The club announced Wednesday it has added Newell Brown and Nolan Baumgartner to fold as assistants, joining Doug Jarvis and Manny Malhotra.
