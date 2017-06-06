Vancouver Canucks: Exploring a Chris ...

Vancouver Canucks: Exploring a Chris Tanev trade

Chris Tanev is undoubtedly the Vancouver Canucks' best trading chip right now, but does it make sense for the team to move its top defenceman? As the Vancouver Canucks continue to "rebuild," speculation persists as to whether or not general manager Jim Benning will trade away some of his veterans for younger assets this offseason. No Canucks player is more attractive on the trade market right now than Chris Tanev , who is by far the team's best defenceman.

Chicago, IL

