Vancouver Canucks: Exploring a Chris Tanev trade
Chris Tanev is undoubtedly the Vancouver Canucks' best trading chip right now, but does it make sense for the team to move its top defenceman? As the Vancouver Canucks continue to "rebuild," speculation persists as to whether or not general manager Jim Benning will trade away some of his veterans for younger assets this offseason. No Canucks player is more attractive on the trade market right now than Chris Tanev , who is by far the team's best defenceman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Canuck Way.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC