Vancouver Canucks expansion protection list revealed
One player from the Vancouver Canucks will leave the organisation to join the Vegas Golden Knights' inaugural roster on June 20. After debating who that player will be for the past few months, we are at least a little step closer, as the NHL has announced all 30 protection lists. There were no surprises with the Canucks, who leave Luca Sbisa, Brendan Gaunce and Reid Boucher as the most "intriguing" options.
