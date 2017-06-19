Vancouver Canucks can't put off addressing a succession plan for Sedins at centre any longer
Whether they trade up, trade down or just stand pat with the fifth overall selection, the Vancouver Canucks have no choice but to come home from this week's National Hockey League draft in Chicago with one of the top centres in the prospect pool. Hey, if they leave the Windy City with one of the top defencemen in the draft, too, then Jim Benning and the Canucks' front office will have had a terrific weekend in terms of speeding up the rebuild.
