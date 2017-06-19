Vancouver Canucks 2017 NHL Draft prev...

Vancouver Canucks 2017 NHL Draft preview 35 minutes ago | Iain MacIntyre

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Sportsnet.ca

The Canucks had the second-highest odds to win the NHL Draft Lottery but fell to fifth, and their fans were more than miffed. From their roulette-wheel loss that cost them a chance to draft Gilbert Perreault as an expansion team in 1970 - the consolation prize of Dale Tallon turned into a respected general manager - the Vancouver Canucks have had as much good luck as they have Stanley Cups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sportsnet.ca.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Canucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr '17 Hoping phartz 2
News 2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15) Jun '15 bhglennie 1
News Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14) May '14 Sam 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14) Apr '14 Petal Power 1
See all Vancouver Canucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,008 • Total comments across all topics: 281,890,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC