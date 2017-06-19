Vancouver Canucks 2017 NHL Draft preview 35 minutes ago | Iain MacIntyre

The Canucks had the second-highest odds to win the NHL Draft Lottery but fell to fifth, and their fans were more than miffed. From their roulette-wheel loss that cost them a chance to draft Gilbert Perreault as an expansion team in 1970 - the consolation prize of Dale Tallon turned into a respected general manager - the Vancouver Canucks have had as much good luck as they have Stanley Cups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sportsnet.ca.