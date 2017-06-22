Two fewer defensemen means Canucks less likely to trade Tanev
"I'm going to look at all our options, but for us to move [Tanev] off our blue line, we'd have to get a good defenseman back," Benning said Thursday. "He provided physicality on the back end," Benning said of Sbisa.
