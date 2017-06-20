Trent Cull Replaces Travis Green For The Utica Comets
As we wait for the bedlam of July 1st to crush our spirits - on that note it's probably best for all two of you out there to pitch those Miller jerseys - comes some news for the Comets: they've named Trent Cull their new coach : "Trent is a passionate head coach with significant AHL experience," said Benning. "He understands the development path of a young player, including the challenges they face, and has been a part of many successful organizations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nucks Misconduct.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC