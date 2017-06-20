Trent Cull Replaces Travis Green For ...

Trent Cull Replaces Travis Green For The Utica Comets

As we wait for the bedlam of July 1st to crush our spirits - on that note it's probably best for all two of you out there to pitch those Miller jerseys - comes some news for the Comets: they've named Trent Cull their new coach : "Trent is a passionate head coach with significant AHL experience," said Benning. "He understands the development path of a young player, including the challenges they face, and has been a part of many successful organizations.

Chicago, IL

