Report: Ryan Miller likely to sign in Anaheim

In Elliotte Friedman's latest 30 Thoughts , he drops a minor bombshell for Canucks fans as an aside in one of his points: Ryan Miller is expected to sign with the Anaheim Ducks. That's big news as it was reported as recently as Monday that the Canucks were still trying to re-sign Miller and had yet to turn to Plan B in the goaltending market.

