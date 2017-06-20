NHL Mock Draft 2017: Vancouver Canuck...

NHL Mock Draft 2017: Vancouver Canucks Select...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Nucks Misconduct

Nucksmisconduct is proud to select on behalf of the Vancouver Canucks, from the Memorial Cup Champion Windsor Spitfires, Gabriel Vilardi! Many mock drafts and scouting services have Vilardi ranked in the top 5 with the majority of them seeing him selected 3rd overall. There are a couple of scenarios where this mock selection becomes reality but in my opinion there are only a few logical options: Both Dallas and Colorado select Defensemen to address long term team need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nucks Misconduct.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Canucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr '17 Hoping phartz 2
News 2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15) Jun '15 bhglennie 1
News Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14) May '14 Sam 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14) Apr '14 Petal Power 1
See all Vancouver Canucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,532 • Total comments across all topics: 281,690,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC