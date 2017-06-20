NHL Mock Draft 2017: Vancouver Canucks Select...

Nucksmisconduct is proud to select on behalf of the Vancouver Canucks, from the Memorial Cup Champion Windsor Spitfires, Gabriel Vilardi! Many mock drafts and scouting services have Vilardi ranked in the top 5 with the majority of them seeing him selected 3rd overall. There are a couple of scenarios where this mock selection becomes reality but in my opinion there are only a few logical options: Both Dallas and Colorado select Defensemen to address long term team need.

