NHL expansion draft roundup: Las Vegas Golden Knights reveal first selections as roster forms
The Vegas Golden Knights revealed the names of the first nine players who will likely be part of their inaugural squad at Wednesday night's 2017 awards show and expansion draft at the T-Mobile Center. Colorado goaltender Calvin Pickard who had a 2.98 goals-against average in 50 games last season, was the first player announced for the Golden Knights.
