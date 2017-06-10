Jeff Paterson: Blink, and your shot at the Stanley Cup is gone
Victor Oreskovich, left, and Alex Burrows of the Vancouver Canucks hang their heads after the Boston Bruins beat the Canucks in Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Arena. Burrows has played in 27 playoff games since then a?? 15 of them with Ottawa a?? but Oreskovich has played none.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC