Jason Botchford: Vegas expansion forces Canucks' hand at rebuilding
The Vancouver Canucks are hoping the Las Vegas Golden Knights will select defenceman Luca Sbisa in today's expansion draft instead of other available players on their roster. The Vancouver Canucks will most likely lose a player to Las Vegas on Wednesday who otherwise had a spot in their opening night lineup.
