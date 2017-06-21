Jason Botchford: Losing Sbisa to Vegas allows Canucks to reshape blue-line
Vancouver 'lost' defenceman Luca Sbisa in Wednesday's NHL expansion draft to the new Vegas Golden Knights , but it gives the Canucks some extra cap room to work with in rebuilding the team. Earlier this year, the Canucks were cornered into making a Jannik Hansen trade, a deal that could rank among the team's most shrewd rebuilding moves in the Trevor Linden era.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC