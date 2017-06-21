Jason Botchford: Losing Sbisa to Vegas allows Canucks to reshape blue-line

Vancouver 'lost' defenceman Luca Sbisa in Wednesday's NHL expansion draft to the new Vegas Golden Knights , but it gives the Canucks some extra cap room to work with in rebuilding the team. Earlier this year, the Canucks were cornered into making a Jannik Hansen trade, a deal that could rank among the team's most shrewd rebuilding moves in the Trevor Linden era.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.