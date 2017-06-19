Choose Your Own Adventure

We don't actually know the deals that have been worked out by individual teams, but some have been from enough different places that they are more likely than others - the Blue Jackets working a deal to keep their forwards from getting selected, for instance. Others, it would seem that there MUST be a deal in place that we haven't heard of yet - Florida exposing Marchessault seem like a shocking choice, as he would be astoundingly easy to trade for assets rather than lose for nothing.

