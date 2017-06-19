Choose Your Own Adventure

Choose Your Own Adventure

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Nucks Misconduct

We don't actually know the deals that have been worked out by individual teams, but some have been from enough different places that they are more likely than others - the Blue Jackets working a deal to keep their forwards from getting selected, for instance. Others, it would seem that there MUST be a deal in place that we haven't heard of yet - Florida exposing Marchessault seem like a shocking choice, as he would be astoundingly easy to trade for assets rather than lose for nothing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nucks Misconduct.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Canucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr '17 Hoping phartz 2
News 2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15) Jun '15 bhglennie 1
News Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14) May '14 Sam 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14) Apr '14 Petal Power 1
See all Vancouver Canucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,983 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC